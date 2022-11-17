World Cup 2022: Everything thing you need to know about Iran

Iran enters the World Cup under a shroud of controversy.

The Islamist regime has been urged to release thousands of peaceful protesters while human rights groups warn of mass killings to quell anti-hijab protests. Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA president, said he believed the country should be banned from participating in the World Cup.

Regardless of the pressure on the nation, Iran is making its sixth World Cup appearance. Iran appeared in the 2018 World Cup and won a match but failed to make it out of the group stage. The team won 14 matches in World Cup qualifying behind 10 goals from Sardar Azmoun.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Iran is in Group B in the World Cup. They play England on Nov. 21, Wales on Nov. 25 and the U.S. on Nov. 29.