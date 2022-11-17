World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Argentina

By the end of the World Cup, the sports world could be talking about whether Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player to have ever played the beautiful game.

Should Messi take Argentina to the promised land, the conversation about who is better – him or Cristiano Ronaldo – will be totally different. The Paris Saint-Germain star and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has only one more goal to accomplish in his illustrious career – win a World Cup.

Argentina won the tournament twice before, but not since 1986 thanks to the “Hand of God.” In 2014, the team was runner-up to Germany in the final and in 2018 the team was bounced from the Round of 16. They will look to turn around their fortunes in a tough Group C.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Argentina is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, Mexico on Nov. 26 and Poland on Nov. 30.