World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Cameroon

Cameroon missed out on the World Cup in 2018 but made it in 2014 and 2010 and is back this year.

Cameroon has only made it out of the group stage once – in 1990, when it won three games in five matches before falling to England in extra time. Group G isn’t going to be easy, and Cameroon has its odds stacked against it.

But the squad won six matches in World Cup qualifiers and finished in third place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, behind eight goals from Vincent Aboubakar. A good bounce of the ball is what Cameroon needs in this tournament.

Cameroon is in Group G in the World Cup. The team plays Switzerland on Nov. 24, Serbia on Nov. 28 and Brazil on Dec. 2.