World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Canada

Canada has very minimal World Cup experience but finds itself in the midst of this year’s tournament.

The Canadians have only made it to a World Cup in 1986, prior to Qatar’s tournament that starts next week. In that year, Canada lost all three matches and failed to score a goal. Even with the tough matchups, the team will hope to put at least one in the back of the net.

Canada scored 54 goals in 20 matches during World Cup qualifiers and finished in the semifinals in the Gold Cup in 2021.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Canada is in Group F in the World Cup. The team will play Belgium on Nov. 23, Croatia on Nov. 27 and Morocco on Dec. 1.