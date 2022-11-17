World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Croatia

Could this be the year Croatia finally breaks through and wins the World Cup?

They were ever so close in 2018 when they racked up wins against England, Russia and Denmark before losing in the finals to France. But Croatia is revitalized and ready for another run.

Croatia won seven of their World Cup qualifier matches and finished in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Croatia is in Group F in the World Cup. They play Morocco on Nov. 23, Canada on Nov. 27 and Belgium on Dec. 1.