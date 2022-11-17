World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about France

France has some of the best soccer players in the world on their squad, and it is no reason why they are among the favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar this fall.

They are the defending World Cup champions and in the top five in the FIFA rankings ahead of the start of the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema are just three of the superstars who could really help France navigate a path back to the finals next month.

France has two World Cup trophies under their belt, the other coming in 1998. The nation only finished in the Round of 16 at the UEFA Euro and won five of their eight matches in World Cup qualifiers.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

France is in Group D in the World Cup. They will play Australia on Nov. 22, Denmark on Nov. 26 and Tunisia on Nov. 30.