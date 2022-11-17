World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Germany

Germany is only eight years removed from its World Cup win in 2014, and a fifth championship could be on the horizon once the team plays in Qatar starting next week.

Germany only lost once in World Cup qualifiers and made it to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro last year. The momentum is there for Germany, but tough opponents await in Group E with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

Kai Havertz and Manuel Neuer will lead the Germans into the tournament.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Germany is in Group E in the World Cup. The team will play Japan on Nov. 23, Spain on Nov. 27 and Costa Rica on Dec. 1.