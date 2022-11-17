World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Japan

Japan is one of the top Asian soccer teams and will look to make an impact in this year’s World Cup.

Japan’s Group E opponents are previous winners in Spain and Germany while Costa Rica isn’t the easiest team to deal with.

Japan hasn’t gotten farther than the Round of 16 in their six previous World Cup appearances since 1998, but dominance in the qualifiers and a final appearance in the Asian Cup in 2019 gives the squad some momentum.

Japan is in Group E in the World Cup. They play Germany on Nov. 23, Costa Rica on Nov. 27 and Spain on Dec. 1.