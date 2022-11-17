World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Mexico

Mexico is one of the best teams in North America going into the World Cup but got dealt a pretty tough blow when they were saddled with Argentina and Poland in their same group.

Mexico has made 17 World Cup appearances and have only gotten as far as the quarterfinals. The last time they made the quarterfinals came in 1986. Since then, they have had seven straight Round of 16 finishes. Will this year be the time things change for Mexico?

The team lost to the U.S. in Gold Cup and managed to win eight matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Mexico is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Poland on Nov. 22, Argentina on Nov. 26 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.