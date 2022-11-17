World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is in the World Cup for the second consecutive time and the fourth time in the last two decades.

While not much is expected of Saudi Arabia in the group stage as they have Argentina and Poland on their schedule, getting to another tournament is impressive enough. Saudi Arabia won 13 matches in World Cup qualifiers and finished in the Round of 16 in the Asian Cup in 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s best finish in the World Cup came in 1994 – the Round of 16. Since then, they have failed to reach the knockout round. In 2002, they failed to score at all.

Saudi Arabia is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Argentina on Nov. 22, Poland on Nov. 26 and Mexico on Nov. 30.