World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Senegal

Senegal will make its third World Cup appearance when it takes the field in Qatar.

The African nation made its debut in 2002 and got to the quarterfinals in a surprise run behind Henri Camara and Papa Bouba Dipo, who both scored two goals in the tournament. The team did not make the tournament again until 2018, and they did not have the same success, as they went 1-1-1.

Senegal got back to the World Cup thanks to winning the Africa Cup of Nations and then won six of eight matches in World Cup qualifiers. The team is back and ready to roll in the Middle East.

Sadio Mane will be out for the World Cup in a huge hit after suffering an injury while with Bayern Munich. He was ruled out days before Senegal’s first match.

Senegal is in Group A in the World Cup. The team plays Netherlands on Nov. 21, Qatar on Nov. 25 and Ecuador on Nov. 29.