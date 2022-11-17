World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Uruguay

Uruguay is in the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time and hasgone pretty far in recent years.

Uruguay finished in fourth place in 2010, in the Round of 16 in 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2018. The squad is revved backed up and ready for another run, with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez leading the charge.

The team was 8-4-6 in World Cup qualifiers and made the quarterfinals in Copa America. A crapshoot in Group H awaits.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Uruguay is in Group H in the World Cup and will play South Korea on Nov. 24, Portugal on Nov. 28 and Ghana on Dec. 2.