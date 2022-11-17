World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Wales

Gareth Bale led LAFC to a Major League Soccer championship and off a hot summer he is ready to lead Wales in the World Cup this fall.

Wales is only making its second World Cup appearance. The other came in 1958 when the team finished 1-3-1 in five matches but lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil that year. There were only 16 teams in the tournament that year.

Things are much different now.

Bale might be the hottest player coming into the World Cup and will always give Wales the extra edge. The nation finished in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro and won six matches in World Cup qualifiers.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Wales is in Group B in the World Cup. The team plays the U.S. on Nov. 21, Iran on Nov. 25 and England on Nov. 29.