World Cup 2022: France survives England’s late penalty kick, defending champions advance to semifinals

France is once again moving on to semifinals of the World Cup.

The French beat Harry Kane and England 2-1 on Saturday. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to break the 1-1 tie.

Kane kicked the ball too high, missing a crucial penalty kick in the 84th minute that would have made it a 2-2 tie. If Kane’s kick had gone into the goal, he would have tied Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record of 53 international goals.

It was his second spot kick of the match. He had scored earlier to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead.

France remains on track to be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Gareth Southgate and the England national team came up short of reaching a second successive World Cup semifinal.

France could not have asked for a better start to the contest. Aurélien Tchouameni shook off a tackle from Declan Rice and struck a brilliant effort from a distance right past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

In the 25th minute, Dayot Upamecano tangled with Kane, which sparked calls for a penalty. The referee ultimately waved away appeals for the penalty after a video review.

France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.