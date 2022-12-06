World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time

Morocco stunned soccer fans when they finished first in Group F over Croatia and Belgium, and on Tuesday jaws dropped again when the North African country eliminated Spain from the World Cup.

Morocco kept Spain at bay through regulation and extra time. Spain took 13 shots, including one on goal, but failed to get the ball into the net. Even a shot from Pablo Sarabia on the right side of the 6-yard box hit the post. It would underscore the rest of the match for Spain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two nations went into penalties,

Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi would score in penalties while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two key saves on Spain’s shots with one hitting the post.

Hakimi put the final ball in the net for the finishing touch on Spain.

FRANCE’S KYLIAN MBAPPE DELIBERATELY HIDING BUDWEISER LOGO IN ‘MAN OF THE MATCH’ PHOTOS: REPORT

It is the first time Morocco has advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup since the nation made its debut in 1970. This year’s tournament was the first time they made it as far as the Round of 16 since 1986.

Morocco has only allowed one goal in the entire tournament so far.

For Spain, a nightmare. The squad won the World Cup in 2010, but their last three tournaments have not gone well. Spain failed to make it out of the group stage in 2014 and lost in the Round of 16 in 2018.

Morocco will now play the winner of Portugal and Switzerland.