World Cup 2022: Netherlands wins Group A, Senegal clinches spot in knockout stage
November 29, 2022/
The Netherlands and Senegal will move onto the knockout stage of the World Cup from Group A after the Dutch shut out Qatar and the African nation defeated Ecuador on Tuesday.
The Netherlands won Group A with a 2-0 defeat of Qatar, the host country. Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 to make the knockout stage for the second time in the country’s history.
