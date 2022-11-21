World Cup 2022: Tim Weah starts scoring for US but Americans cannot hold off Wales

The U.S. and Wales ended their first match of the 2022 World Cup in a 1-1 tie on Monday night in an exhausting game that ended with a lot of players trying to find one more moment to dig deep.

The Americans got on the board first with a goal from Tim Weah in the 36th minute on a touch from Christian Pulisic. The play sent the crowd into a frenzy and the Americans had some momentum early in the match.

Weah became the first soccer player to score against Wales in the World Cup since Pelé in 1958 – the last time the Welsh made the World Cup.

But the momentum wouldn’t last too long.

Toward the middle of the second half, the U.S. looked a little gassed. Wales turned up the pressure and a penalty in the box gave the squad a chance to tie it up.

Gareth Bale would go head-to-head with goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 82nd minute and win to tie the match up.

The squads got 9 minutes of stoppage time but neither team could break through and score the go-ahead goal.

The U.S. now faces off against England in one of the most-anticipated matches of the World Cup on Friday. England defeated Iran 6-2. It will be a difficult path for the U.S. to get to the knockout stage.

Iran will play Wales on Friday too.