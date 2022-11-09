World Cup 2022: United States Men’s National Team roster revealed

The U.S. World Cup roster has been finalized.

The United States will carry three goalkeepers, nine defensemen and 14 midfielders/strikers on head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

Here is the 26-man roster that will be sent to Qatar later this month:

Midfielders/Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Jesus Ferreira, Weston McKennie, Jordan Morris, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

The USA’s best finish came 92 years ago in the inaugural World Cup, when it finished in third place. That is the only time it has made the semifinals.

The U.S. did not qualify for the tournament in 2018 after making the Round of 16 in each of the previous two World Cups.

Pulisic scored five goals in 14 qualifying games, leading the USMNT. Yedlin is the only player on the team to have previously participated in the World Cup.

QATAR DITCHES WORLD CUP COVID TEST REQUIREMENT

Berhalter is the first person to represent the USA as both a player (2002, 2006) and a coach in the World Cup.

The average age of the starters in the qualifiers was 23.82, by far the youngest of any team and almost a full two years younger than the next youngest. Three of the players are teenagers (Reyna turns 20 on Saturday, while Musah will turn 20 on Nov. 29).

Five of the 26 players participated in this year’s UEFA Champion’s League, soccer’s premier club competition. Fourteen of the players participate in the world’s top five leagues.

The United States will begin its quest for its first World Cup victory against Wales on Nov. 21.