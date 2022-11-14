World Cup 2022: US men’s soccer team receives supportive ‘Ted Lasso’ letters

Some U.S. men’s national team members received support from “Ted Lasso” ahead of the World Cup.

The billboards with messages of encouragement were addressed to several American players and coach Gregg Berhalter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those players who received the giant letters included Cristian Roldan, Luca de la Torre, Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Turner. Each of the messages was signed by Ted Lasso – the character played by Jason Sudeikis on the Apple TV show.

“Everything is a little extra in Chicago,” Lasso’s letter to Berhalter started. “From pizzas that need their own elevators to the only bean that’s too big to fit up your nose. Even you, with that extra ‘G’ at the end of your name, you mist have earned that by being so dogggone ggood at soccer. That’s ggotta sting. For all thse single ‘G’ Gregs out there, ggreat Greg’s wishin’ they could be Gregger, ‘cause you gget to be the head coach of the dangg U.S. national men’s team, I just want you and your extra ‘G’ are ggonna take those fellas all the way. Maybe even earn yourself a third ‘G’ at the end of being so Gregggcellent.”

QATAR DITCHES WORLD CUP COVID TEST REQUIREMENT

Turner could be the first goalkeeper Berhalter starts when the Americans kick off their World Cup run next Monday against Wales.

“Well call me Mary ‘cause I certainly am proud of you, Turner. You were just a teeny Turner in Park Ridge, N.J. when you took up soccer to stay in shape for basketball and baseball. Then you discovered your pastime was a passion, like when I started baking to improve my hand-eye coordination. Got real good at aiming cookies into my face hole. Sometimes the goal you’re training for turns into the train you’re goaling for, y’know? Choo-choo! Next stop: the games of all games! We’re takin’ that track all the way to victory.”

Several other messages appeared across the U.S.