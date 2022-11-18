World Cup 2022: Who has won the tournament

The World Cup is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 and will be played in Qatar for the time in the tournament’s history.

It’s also the first time the tournament is being played in the Middle East and in the latter part of the year, as the tournament was switched due to the extreme heat the country faces in the summer.

Brazil has the most World Cup championships with five and last won the tournament in 2002. Germany and Italy each have four titles. Germany last won in 2014 and Italy last won in 2006. No other country has more than two as Argentina, France and Uruguay have won it twice.

Out of the multiple-time winners, only Italy failed to make it to the World Cup this year.

Read below for a list of World Cup champions.

2018: France def. Russia, 4-2

2014: Germany def. Argentina, 1-0

2010: Spain def. Netherlands, 1-0

2006: Italy def. Italy, 1-1 (5-3 PKs)

2002: Brazil def. Germany, 2-0

1998: France def. Brazil, 3-0

1994: Brazil def. Italy, 0-0 (3-2 PKs)

1990: West Germany def. Argentina, 1-0

1986: Argentina def. West Germany, 3-2

1982: Italy def. Germany, 3-1

1978: Argentina def. Netherlands, 3-1

1974: West Germany def. Netherlands, 2-1

1970: Brazil def. Italy, 4-1

1966: England def. West Germany, 4-2

1962: Brazil def. Czechoslovakia, 3-1

1958: Brazil def. Sweden, 5-2

1954: West Germany def. Hungary, 3-2

1950: Uruguay def. Brazil, 2-1

1946: Not held due to World War II

1942: Not held due to World War II

1938: Italy def. Hungary, 4-2

1934: Italy def. Czechoslovakia, 2-1

1930: Uruguay def. Argentina, 4-2