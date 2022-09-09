World mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II, liberal mayor ships migrants to suburbs and more top headlines
DEVOTION TO DUTY – World mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch. Continue reading …
KEYS TO THE KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids get titles now — but one person can change that. Continue reading …
POISED PORTRAIT – The significance of the photo used to announce Queen Elizabeth’s death. Continue reading …
PASSING THE PROBLEM – Liberal mayor promptly sends away migrants bussed to her city. Continue reading …
HIGH COURT HELP – Supreme Court could echo photographer’s free speech victory over mandated LGBT support. Continue reading …
–
POLITICAL POWER PLAYER – Texas billionaire quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts. Continue reading …
‘SERVICE-ORIENTED’ – Nonpartisan campaign group seeks to bring a new perspective to politics. Continue reading …
ABORTION ON THE BALLOT – Michigan residents to vote on amendment in November election. Continue reading …
HEDGING THEIR BETS – Democrats scramble to protect federal workers ahead of midterms. Continue reading …
EXPLICIT EDUCATION – Nonprofit partnered with teachers’ union provides books with sex imagery, drag queens and gender ideology to K-12 teachers. Continue reading …
‘GRACIOUS HOST’ – Karl Rove reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, recounts memorable Bush visit to Buckingham. Continue reading …
SYMBOLS OF RECTITUDE – MSNBC analyst Katy Tur compares Obama to Queen Elizabeth. Continue reading …
GOLDEN STATE SHORTAGE – California’s blackouts are a result of ‘man-made climate policies’, ‘not climate change,’ WSJ editorial board says. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is the connective tissue between generations. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time. Continue reading …
COLD CASES CRACKED – How experts are solving hundreds of violent crime mysteries after decades of no answers. Continue reading …
IMPERIAL IMPACT – Queen Elizabeth II and her royal influence on Hollywood. Continue reading …
TOUGH TASK – Billionaire David Rubenstein warns inflation will be ‘difficult’ for the Fed to reduce. Continue reading …
PIGSKIN PIONEER – Meet the American who shaped modern football: Walter Camp. Continue reading …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
