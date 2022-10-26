World Series: Data reveals who baseball fans are backing in Fall Classic

America loves a good underdog story.

The Philadelphia Phillies enter their first World Series since 2009 as the “David.” The Houston Astros are the “Goliath,” as they are in their second straight Fall Classic and their fourth in six years.

According to betonline.ag, the underdogs are by far the rooting interest for the best-of-seven series – 44 states are rooting for the Phils.

The data was tracked by the betting site by tracking tweets that included each team’s postseason hashtags (#RingTheBell for the Phillies, and #LevelUp for the Astros), and over 105,000 tweets were tracked.

The Phillies entered the postseason as the sixth seed in the National League. MLB expanded to 12 postseason teams – six from each league – before this season. In any other season aside from 2020, their 87-75 record would have put them on the golf course after 162 regular season games.

However, they have gone on an incredible run, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round, beating their NL East rival – and defending World Series champion – the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS, and taking down the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.

There may be plenty of reasons why only six states (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico) are rooting for the Astros.

For one, fans are still angry at the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. However, the Astros have proven that they can be just as, if not more, dominant without banging on trash cans, which could very much result in jealousy and a tiredness of seeing the same teams see much-desired success.

The World Series kicks off in Houston on Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET.