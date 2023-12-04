World Series-winning manager Jim Leyland elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jim Leyland, a legendary Major League Baseball manager who led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Leyland, 78, received 15 of 16 votes by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. He will be the 23rd manager in the Hall of Fame.

Leyland was a manager in the majors from 1986 to 2013. He guided the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1986 to 1996, leading the team to the National League Championship Series from 1990 to 1992. However, the Pirates lost each of those seasons.

He spent two seasons with the Marlins in 1997 and 1998 before leaving for one season with the Colorado Rockies in 1999. He returned to the dugout seven years later to lead the Detroit Tigers. He appeared in two more World Series (losing both) and four American League Championship Series.

Leyland was 1,769-1,728 in his career.

Former player and manager Lou Pinella fell one vote short of making it to the Hall of Fame for the second time. Former player, broadcaster and executive Bill White was two votes shy.

Cito Gaston and Davey Johnson received fewer than five votes, as did umpires Joe West and Ed Montague and general manager Hank Peters.

Leyland was a three-time Manager of the Year and guided Team USA to a gold medal at the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

