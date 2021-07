Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ty Edwards was given a grim prognosis of ever standing or walking again after he was severely wounded in combat in Afghanistan in 2008 but on Wednesday, the 20-year Marine veteran did just that as he was cheered on by a crowd of more than 17,000 fans at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena during the National Anthem before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

