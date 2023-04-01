WrestleMania 39: What to know about WWE’s premier event

WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, and this weekend’s event will feature some epic matchups which are sure to put on a show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on two nights — Saturday and Sunday — with professional wrestling’s biggest and brightest superstars going toe-to-toe over the course of the nights. It’s the first time WrestleMania will be held in Inglewood and the fourth time it will be held in the Los Angeles area.

WrestleMania 21 took place at Staples Center, and WrestleMania 2 and WrestleMania VII took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. SoFi Stadium was the original host for WrestleMania 37 until it was relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miz is the host for WrestleMania 39. In a previous episode of “Monday Night Raw,” he helped broker the confrontation between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, which set up a match for them on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On Thursday, WWE set the card for Nights 1 and 2.

Here’s how the matchups go.

WrestleMania 39 starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night. The event can be seen on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.