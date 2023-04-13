WTA lifts boycott in China first inspired by Peng Shuai concerns, citing ‘no sign of changing’

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ended its boycott in China more than a year after taking a stand in response to concerns about the safety of two-time doubles Grand Slam champion Peng Shuai.

In 2021, 37-year-old Peng made a social media post accusing a high-ranking government official in the ruling Chinese Communist Party of forcing her to have sex. She went missing for several weeks before later recanting her accusation and making what many perceived to be a choreographed appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The WTA responded to concerns about Peng’s safety by suspending its operations in China, but after 16 months and “no sign of changing,” the tour announced Thursday that it would be moving forward.

“After 16 months of suspended tennis competition in China and sustained efforts at achieving our original requests, the situation has shown no sign of changing,” the WTA said in a press release. “We have concluded we will never fully secure those goals, and it will be our players and tournaments who ultimately will be paying an extraordinary price for their sacrifices.”

“For these reasons, the WTA is lifting its suspension of the operation of tournaments in the People’s Republic of China (‘PRC’) and will resume tournaments in China this September.”

The WTA had aimed at conducting a full investigation into the accusations leveled in November 2021 and requested for someone within the tour to meet with Peng, but those two goals were never truly accomplished.

“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon told The Associated Press in an interview published Thursday.

As for Peng’s safety, Simon added that the tour has “received assurances” from individuals close to the Chinese tennis star that “she is safe and living with her family in Beijing.”

“Peng cannot be forgotten through this process,” the WTA said in its press release. “It is important that our renewed engagement in China provides continued safety for Peng and all the women athletes who will benefit from our return to competition and the opportunities tennis provides. It is essential that women’s voices must be heard when speaking out. The WTA will continue to advocate for Peng and the advancement of women around the world.”

The tour plans to resume play in China beginning in September and will include the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.