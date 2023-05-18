WV delegate resigns seat to take position with American Electric Power

A Republican House member in West Virginia is resigning to take a position at American Electric Power.

Delegate Erikka Storch of Wheeling said in a letter to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw that her resignation would be effective on May 19, news outlets reported.

“After a great deal of thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue and accept a private-sector opportunity that will not allow me to continue service in the Legislature,” Storch wrote.

Storch accepted the position of external affairs manager at Appalachian Electric Power, where she will help with community relations and economic development programs, and serve as a legislative and media liaison.

She was first elected in 2010 and has served as the deputy majority whip and as chair of the House Pension and Retirements and Interstate Cooperation committees.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio County over the past 13 years,” Storch wrote. “I am grateful for the people who sent me to serve for them for the trust they placed in me.