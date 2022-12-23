WV livestock project set to receive up to $4.8M in federal funds

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.

In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.

The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.