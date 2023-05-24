WWE legend Goldberg causes scare with bloody photos after tractor accident

WWE legend Bill Goldberg raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he posted several photos on social media of blood dripping down his face from a gash on the top of his head.

“#tpost 1, Goldberg 0,” he captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Goldberg was working on his farm in Texas when he accidentally hit his head on his tractor, a rep for the 56-year-old pro wrestler told TMZ Sports. Goldberg explained to the outlet it was “just a flesh wound” and he apparently super glued it shut.

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to blood as he was busted open multiple times when he was on top of the pro wrestling world with World Championship Wrestling and later WWE.

Goldberg hasn’t appeared in a match since February 2022 at WWE Elimination Chamber. He lost a title match to Roman Reigns. Before that, he defeated Bobby Lashley in a no holds barred, falls count anywhere back at WWE Crown Jewel in October 2021.

He told Sports Illustrated back in March he wasn’t closing the door on a return to the squared circle.

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one,” Goldberg said. “That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match.

“At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”