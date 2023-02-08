WWE legend Jerry Lawler ‘recovering’ in hospital after ‘massive’ stroke

A spokesperson for Jerry “The King” Lawler gave a positive update on the WWE legend after he suffered a stroke earlier this week.

Lawler has improved since his “massive” stroke on Monday, according to his Twitter account, and is “recovering” in the hospital.

The tweet included a photo Lawler smiling in his hospital bed and hanging out with “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.

“Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.

Lawler reprise his role as a commentator for the business as last month’s 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia.

The 73-year-old has had his fair share of health issues, suffering a stroke in 2018 and having a heart attack on live television back in 2012.

Lawler has been involved with professional wrestling since 1970, and has continued to make periodic appearances in recent years.

Despite his involvement in several companies as a wrestler, including the WWE, he is perhaps best known for his broadcast work alongside Jim Ross.