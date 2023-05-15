WWE legend ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham health gets ominous update from wife: ‘Urgent prayers needed’

The wife of pro wrestling legend “Superstar” Billy Graham provided an ominous update about her husband as he continues his health battle in a hospital.

Valerie Graham wrote on Facebook the doctors wanted to take the former WWE superstar off life support, but she said no.

“Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope,” she wrote on Facebook with a link to his GoFundMe.

The most recent update on Graham’s GoFundMe came in April. Graham’s real name is Eldridge Wayne Coleman.

“It has now been four months since Wayne has not been home, he has either been at the rehab center, or in the hospital. Due to ongoing issues from his lack of appetite he has now lost 80 pounds and subsequently continues to struggle with extreme weakness,” the April 26th update read. “The Osteomyelitis infection in his ears, skull and sinus cavity remains his greatest challenge. He’s on strong IV antibiotics 3 times a day to treat this and the infectious disease doctor says he will need to be on them for at least 3 more months. As a result of this infection, he is currently completely deaf. We’re praying this is temporary, and will resolve as the infection is treated. He has intermittently also suffered with kidney issues, and been on dialysis. This in addition to Billy having heart and lung concerns, sores from being in bed for 4 months and depression.

“The financial situation has become dire as Insurance is only covering part of this treatment. His rehab copay care is costing $200 a day, out of pocket. Unfortunately, both Wayne, and his wife Valerie, contracted Covid 2 months ago. And unfortunately In Valerie’s case she continues to struggle with what is now Long Covid and as a result she has had to extend her LOA, consequently this has left them with absolutely no income. The emotional strain of not being able to visit her husband, due to Covid, along with the deep concern over his health as well as their financial difficulties is heart-wrenching and very stressful for them both.

“Anyone who could find it in their heart to donate any amount, would be so greatly appreciated. Thank you so much. Please help, and pray for the superstar to recover, and get back home where he belongs. God Bless you all, thank you. He is in the fight of his life.”

The GoFundMe has received more than $14,000 since it was created in February.

The now 79-year-old pro wrestler debuted in Stampede Wrestling in 1970 and would move to the NWA’s Los Angeles territory under the name Billy Graham, in tribute to the evangelist. He would perform in the American Wrestling Alliance and then work his way to the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in the mid-1970s, which would later become known as WWF and then WWE.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

In WWWF, he was a one-time heavyweight champion. He was also a two-time part of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Match of the Year award. The first one came in 1977 for his match against Bruno Sammartino and again in 1978 against Bob Backlund.