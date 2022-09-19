WWE legend Trish Stratus reveals her ‘appendix was getting ready to burst,’ needed emergency surgery

WWE legend Trish Stratus revealed Sunday she had emergency appendix surgery after feeling a “nagging pain” on her lower right side.

Status posted a video to her Instagram along with a lengthy caption about what happened. Stratus said earlier in the week she thought she was suffering from cramps, but it turned out to be much more serious.

“I drove myself to emergency and turns out my appendix was getting ready to burst – which can be really bad if it happens and like cause death and stuff so I’m really glad I went to check it out, you know to avoid the whole dying thing,” she wrote.

She advised her followers to “listen to your body” if they were experiencing pain.

“Dr. Google told me appendicitis was pain in the lower right abdomen, so that’s why it took me a while to think it was that because at first the pain was all across my belly,” Stratus wrote. “But after getting another Dr. Google’s opinion (reading another article) I found out it will start as pain across your stomach (also was tender to touch) but as the appendix gets more inflamed the pain will migrate to the right side and continue to to get worse. And boy did it. Turns out it’s an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal.

“Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ … recovery hasn’t been too bad so far, definitely manageable. Just wanted to check in!”

Several current and former pro wrestling figures, including Mickie James, Gail Kim and Brie Bella, sent their well-wishes to Stratus.

Stratus, 46, retired from pro wrestling full-time in 2006. She’s made sporadic appearances on WWE television since then and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. She recently appeared on RAW when the show made its way to Toronto – her hometown.