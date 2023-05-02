WWE star Carmella announces pregnancy with husband after two miscarriages

WWE superstar known as Carmella announced that she is expecting her first child with her fellow wrestling colleague, husband, Matt Polinsky, on Monday.

Making an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, announced the news.

While it’s certainly an exciting time for the 35-year-old wrestler, she said she is “cautiously optimistic” about the situation because she experienced two miscarriages last year, including an ectopic pregnancy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it’s working. So I’m very happy about that,” she said.

Van Dale said that she got the news in March that she was expecting once more, calling it “a whirlwind.”

Following the “Good Morning America” announcement, Van Dale took to her own social media platforms to share the great news.

BOOKER T PREVIEWS WWE DRAFT, FLOATS IDEA FOR MID-CARD BELT FOR WOMEN’S DIVISION

“Our little miracle is due this November and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” she captioned in a picture with her and her husband, who is also a wrestler who goes by Corey Graves in the ring.

Their WWE family reacted with positivity, as Sonya DeVille wrote “Omg yasssssss !!! So happy for you.”

Mandy Sacs, Alexa Bliss and others also offered their congratulations to their colleagues.

Polinsky, known in WWE as Corey Graves, has three children from his first wife, Amy Polinsky, which Van Dale called her “bonus kids.” Polinsky and his first wife had a son, Cash, and two daughters, Lenny and Lola.

‘STONE COLD’ STEVE AUSTIN TALKS STATE OF PRO WRESTLING, ‘HONORED’ TO HAVE LASTING IMPACT ON WWE

They shared excitement that they will be expecting a new sibling soon.

“They were so, so excited, and made us even more excited about having the baby. That’s just so amazing,” Van Dale said.

Van Dale is a former SmackDown champion who debuted in NXT in 2014 before joining SmackDown in 2016.