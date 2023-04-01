WWE star Edge has ‘pretty extra stupid ideas’ for WrestleMania Hell in a Cell match

WrestleMania 39 will feature a Hell in a Cell match between pro wrestling legend Edge and superstar Finn Balor as the two look to put their heated feud to bed once and for all.

While Balor has already reached out to WWE legend Mick Foley for any advice regarding the massive steel structure, Edge appeared to be licking his chops in the days ahead of the match. He told Sportsnet Today last week that he has some “extra stupid ideas” for the match.

“Well, again, I have a history of doing stupid things, right?” he said, via Post Wrestling. “You do because it’s a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don’t know, brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside of the box, and I think about what’s physically possible, and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head, and they always have.”

Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, said he makes a point to save the best ideas for a WrestleMania moment.

“But I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania, or I save them where it’ll actually mean something and be remembered. I’m not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it’s WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember,” he said. “If you just do it on ‘Raw’ one week, well, then it’s gone, and it’s not gonna be remembered, because there’s 52 other ‘Raws’ or 51 other ‘Raws’ during the year. WrestleMania happens once a year. If you’re a casual fan, you may be watching. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re definitely watching. And that’s the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it. So that’s where you gotta go for it.”

He added, “And, man, you put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it, even if I’m 49 years old. That’s just part of the way I’m wired. So I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We’ll see if they let me try them. They probably won’t. But we’ll see.”

Edge’s last Hell in a Cell match came at Crown Jewel in 2021 against Seth Rollins. He won the match via pin fall.

Balor has never appeared in a Hell in a Cell match.