WWE star R-Truth suffers torn quad in dive attempt during NXT match

WWE star R-Truth revealed in a message to fans on Tuesday he suffered a torn quad during a match on NXT against Grayson Waller last week.

R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, said in a video he suffered a torn quad and will likely be out for several months as he goes through rehab in order to get back to the ring.

“It is what it is, right? Y’all know I’ll be back,” he said in the video from the hospital parking lot ahead of his procedure. “I want to thank you. Without you, ain’t no me. So let me go ahead and handle this business, and I’ll be back before y’all know it. Alright? Peace.”

R-Truth and Waller had been feuding recently on the NXT brand, and it culminated in a match last week.

During their match, the 50-year-old bounced off the ropes and went for a dive on Waller. He did a backflip toward Waller and went down hard on the mat outside the ring. He immediately grabbed his left leg and appeared to be in serious pain.

The match had to be stopped and R-Truth was helped to the locker room.

R-Truth has been in the pro wrestling business since the late 90s. The premiered for WWE (then-WWF) in 1999 as K-Kwik alongside Road Dogg. He eventually made his way to Total Nonstop Action before returning to WWE in 2008.

He has been a WWE United States champion, WWE Hardcore champion, WWE 24/7 champion and WWE Tag-Team champion at various points of his career.