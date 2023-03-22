WWE superstar Alexa Bliss ‘all clear’ after skin cancer scare: ‘Should have stayed out of tanning beds’

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss avoided a serious situation when she had a basal cell carcinoma — a type of skin cancer — removed from her face earlier this week.

A fan screenshotted an Instagram story made by Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Cabrera, in which she posted a photo of a bandage on the left side of her face.

“Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds,” Bliss wrote. “All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininsitute for taking great care of me!”

The fan tweeted the screenshotted story in hopes that Bliss was okay, which she confirmed she way.

“Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol,” she replied.

Another Twitter user asked if she saw “marks or spots that made you get checked.”

“There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma,” she said. “During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”

Bliss has been off WWE air since the Royal Rumble in January where she lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair, but she has denied she’s on a hiatus from the company.