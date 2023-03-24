WWE’s Alexa Bliss talks conquering her fears to be on ‘The Masked Singer’

WWE star Alexa Bliss surprised the audience Wednesday night when she was revealed to be one of the contestants on “The Masked Singer.”

Bliss struggled a bit to take off the large Axolotl costume head as the judges and the audience were yelling “Take it off!” but once she did, the judges were stunned. She then revealed on stage she had to overcome her fear of singing in front of people to even get on stage and perform.

The five-time WWE women’s champion performs for thousands of people in the ring, but went it came to singing, a lot of work had to be done to get her in the costume and comfortable enough to let go and have fun.

“It was a long process,” Bliss told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “Of course, I’ve had some drinks and rapped Eminem for karaoke, but that’s like not singing. I had a karaoke situation happen like six or seven years ago where I froze in front of all my peers at work, and I just froze and started shaking and started sweating and went and sat down and didn’t sing for six years. Like, just didn’t do it.”

She said her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, got her hooked up with a vocal coach. Over time, she got more comfortable.

“So, this was actually months in the making of getting over my fears. Ryan got me in touch with his vocal coach, Eric Vetro. And even when I had my first Zoom meeting with him, we like just sing a little something so I just know where your voice is. I had to put on sunglasses and turn away from him because I was so embarrassed to sing. Him, Amy Chatman from ‘Masked Singer,’ my husband was a big role in that in helping me become comfortable with my voice and be comfortable with myself, and I even had a little panic moment before the show. I was like, I don’t know if I could do this.

“There was so many times where I went to my husband I was like, ‘I might have to call and say I can’t do this.’ And he was like, ‘No, you’re doing great,’ and he was like, ‘The hard part’s over. This is the time to have fun.’ He’s like, ‘You’re not trying to go out there and sound like Mariah Carey.’ He’s like, ‘Just go out there, have fun, dance and do your thing.’ And it was so fun, and I’m so glad I did [it].”

Bliss said doing “The Masked Singer” was the “most incredible thing ever.”

“I had the best time. The team at ‘The Masked Singer’ – everyone is just so lovely. Everyone was just so helpful, so great. I had the most fun. It was fun taking vocal lessons and getting comfortable with my voice and having my husband help me the whole way. And it was just so fun.”