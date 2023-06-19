Wyndham Clark remembers late mother as he celebrates US Open title

Wyndham Clark was visibly emotional after he sunk his final putt at the Los Angeles Country Club to wrap up the first major championship of his career – the U.S. Open.

Clark held off Rory McIlroy by one stroke to win golf’s third major of the season, and has the United States celebrated Father’s Day, Clark dedicated the win to his late mother. His mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013. The win brought the opportunity to reflect on the long journey it has been.

“I didn’t show any emotion off the course, but when I was on the golf course I couldn’t have been angrier,” he said when he first learned of his mother’s diagnosis. “I was breaking clubs when I didn’t even hit that bad of a shot. I was walking off golf courses.”

Clark transferred from Oklahoma State to Oregon in the midst of his mother’s ordeal. He talked about what he was feeling as he reeled from his mother’s diagnosis.

“I’ve had many times where I’ve gone home and was yelling in my car and punching things and just so mad that I’m like, ‘Why can’t I do what my peers are doing?’” he said.

As he dug deep, Clark was reminded of what his mother would say to him.

“She called me ‘Winner’ when I was little, so she would just say, ‘I love you, Winner,’” Clark said.

Clark entered the fourth round as the co-leader and ended the day raising the trophy. He said all he wished for was his mother to be there. It would’ve made the day perfect.

“All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together,” Clark said. “But I know she’s proud of me.”

Clark previously missed the cut in the other two U.S. Open tournaments he played. He finished tied for 75th at the 2021 PGA Championship and tied for 76th at The Open Championship last year.

Only up one stroke on the 18th, Clark had a decent approach on his tee shot. He made the green on his second, and on his third, he got within a few feet of the cup. He would save par and start the celebrations.

Clark was 10-under for the tournament.

McIlroy was on Clark’s tail the entire fourth round, but a crucial shot on 14th gave Clark some distance. McIlroy hit a shot into the rough part of the bunker and was given a free drop. He had an opportunity to salvage par but missed a putt and dropped two strokes behind Clark. It was McIlroy’s first bogey.

Clark’s tee shot on 14 landed on the green. He would birdie the hole and move three strokes ahead of McIlroy as the two leaders came down the stretch.

Clark got caught up on the ninth hole earlier in the round but managed to save par and keep a one-stroke lead over McIlroy as he went to the back nine. He would bogey 15, which kept the door open for McIlroy – just in case.

He bogeyed the 16th hole, and McIlroy made par on 17 to stay within one stroke of the leader. McIlroy nearly birdied on 18 but would eventually make par. He had one birdie and one bogey for a final-round 70. He finished 9-under par for the tournament.

