Wyoming Highway Patrol officer nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy interstate

A Wyoming Highway Patrol office was nearly hit by a semi-truck as it careened off the highway.

The semi-truck was traveling near Rawlins, Wyoming on Interstate 80 when the incident happened recently, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Officials say that the semi-truck and its trailer lost control and ran off the roadway onto the median.

Video shared by the highway patrol shows the semi-truck coming within feet of hitting the trooper, who was able to run in the opposite direction of the truck.

Road conditions at the time of the incident appear to have been less than ideal, with snow covering part of the highway.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said that no law enforcement or first responders were injured.

“Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift,” the highway patrol said in a Facebook post. “Please slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles.”