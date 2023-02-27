XFL quarterback tells teammate to ‘shut the f— up’ after trying to call plays in the huddle

Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois had it with one of his offensive lineman trying to call plays during the XFL team’s disastrous home opener on Sunday and the hilarious interaction was all caught on video.

Trailing the San Antonio Brahmas 27-6 early into the fourth quarter, Francois was attempting to call a play in the huddle when one bold teammate appeared to repeatedly suggest a play he thought might be better suited.

The ex-Florida State Seminole did not appreciate the input and the entire moment was caught on the XFL’s “Live Mic” feature.

“Shut the f— up, y’all,” Francois said. “Listen.”

Francois, a backup quarterback to former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch, completed 6-of-13 attempts for just eight yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Lynch completed just 9-of-19 for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Frustrations were certainly boiling over in what would be the Guardians second straight loss of the season.

Head coach Terrell Buckley, a 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, ripped his own team midgame over their lack of effort.

“Obviously I’ve got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays, so we’ve gotta get people in there, young men that want to play – that want to compete and make plays.”

“I’m seeing guys not performing,” Buckley continued. “Look at the scoreboard. They got to perform.”

The Brahmas picked up their first win of the season with a 30-12 victory over the Guardians.