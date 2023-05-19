Yankees’ Aaron Boone appears to shout at Blue Jays pitching coach: ‘Sit the f— down, Pete’

The bad blood between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays continued on Thursday in the final game of their four-game series.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared to yell at Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker on Thursday during New York’s 4-2 victory.

“You’re f—— crazy. You’re crazy,” Boone appeared to shout. “Sit the f— down, Pete.”

After the game, Boone said Walker was yelling at Yankees’ third base coach Luis Rojas.

“Oh, I don’t know. He was yelling at Luis again,” Boone said, according to NJ.com. “I’m glad we’re leaving. I was trying to stay out of [interacting with their] dugout and I violated my own rules to our guys, so I apologize for that.”

The four-game series was filled with chirps from both sides, starting in the first game when the Blue Jays broadcast team picked up on Aaron Judge peeking into his own dugout during an at-bat, insinuating that Judge was stealing signs.

In the second game, Yankees pitcher Domingo German was ejected for using a sticky substance and later assessed a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball.

After all was said and done, the Yankees took three of four games from Toronto, and the two teams won’t have to see each other again until September 19th.

“When you continually play a team over and over and over again, it starts to get a little bit annoying,” Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks said. “Now that we don’t see them for a while, it’s nice. You can play other teams.”

Judge was locked in all series despite the shenanigans, launching four home runs and driving in seven runs.

“I’m just trying to do my job,” Judge said. “I was upset, but nothing I can do about that. I’ve still got to go out there and play.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.