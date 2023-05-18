Yankees’ Aaron Judge breaks out new celebration mocking cheating insinuations

Aaron Judge doesn’t need to peek in order to get a hit, and he’s letting everyone know it.

After hitting a single Wednesday night, the New York Yankees slugger broke out a new celebration that mocked the notion that he was looking toward his dugout for information on what pitch was coming.

When walking back toward first base, he looked toward his dugout and covered his eyes.

Judge also pulled out the celebration after his game-winning home run on Tuesday night.

This all started Monday night when the Toronto Blue Jays broadcasters noticed Judge was peeking toward his dugout, which Buck Martinez called “really unusual.”

“You don’t want to go throwing allegations around without knowing, but …” added Dan Schulman.

During that at-bat, Judge blasted a home run 462 feet.

Judge said that he was only looking in the dugout because he was upset with whoever was “chirping,” but the Blue Jays think Judge was getting word from someone on what pitch was coming. Reliever Jay Jackson later said he was tipping his pitches.

The defending AL MVP said he was “not happy” with the insinuation that something was fishy with his actions.

“I don’t see why it’s a story to be honest,” Judge said Tuesday, adding he had “choice words” but was keeping them to himself.

This isn’t the first time Judge has mocked his opponents via celebration – back in 2021, after hitting a home run, Judge tugged on his jersey, referencing Jose Altuve pleading with his teammates to not take off his jersey after hitting a walk-off home run that sent his Houston Astros to the 2019 World Series.

Altuve’s actions brought speculation that he was wearing a buzzer or wire to find out about an upcoming pitch – a month later, it was revealed the team was illegally stealing signs throughout their championship run in 2017.

The Yankees have won seven of their last nine games and 10 of their last 14.