Yankees activate Aaron Judge off injured list just in time for postseason push

The New York Yankees officially have their captain back.

Aaron Judge was activated off the injured list Friday afternoon after missing over six weeks with a toe injury.

The defending AL MVP was placed on the IL June 6, three days after tearing a ligament in a toe while making a highlight-reel catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge was injured when his foot rammed the concrete bottom of the outfield wall.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday it is a matter of pain tolerance for Judge, and the injury won’t get worse.

The Yankees went 18-23 while Judge was on the IL after starting the season 36-25. The Yankees are 30-19 in games Judge plays.

Despite being above .500 at 54-48, they are dead last in the AL East, nine games behind first-place Baltimore, who the Yankees meet in a three-game series this weekend. The Yanks sit 2½ games out of a wild-card spot. With Judge’s return and the likelihood they will be trade deadline buyers, the Yankees are still a threat to make the postseason.

Without Judge, the Yankees’ .222 average was the second-worst in baseball, their 159 runs were the third-lowest and their .674 OPS was 27th in baseball.

Judge was named an All-Star for the third straight year, but he didn’t travel to Seattle for the festivities to continue his rehab after slashing .291/.404/.674 with a 1.078 OPS, 19 homers and 40 RBI over 49 games to start the year.

Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract after his record-breaking 62-home run campaign last year when he also was in the Triple Crown race. It was the most lucrative deal ever for a free agent and the third-biggest contract ever behind Mike Trout’s $426.5 million and Mookie Betts’ $365 million.

Judge will bat second and DH in his return.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.