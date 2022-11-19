Yankees All-Star wears full uniform for career day at son’s school

Career Day is one of the most exciting days at school, a chance for students to get a glimpse of what may be in store for their future.

Normally, students learn about what it’s like to work in finance or get to see a first responder in full uniform.

But one student’s dad showed up to school in a different type of uniform.

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino decided to show off his career at his son’s school, wearing his full pinstriped uniform and all of his catcher’s equipment. He even wore eye black. It’s unknown if he wore cleats or … any other protective gear.

Trevino had quite the season in pinstripes. He was traded to the Yankees just a week before the regular season began and became an All-Star. Not only did he win a Gold Glove for his work behind the plate, he was also named the American League Platinum Glove winner, an award given to the best overall defensive player in the AL.

Both the All-Star nod and Gold Glove were firsts in his career. He played in a career-high 115 games, hitting .248 with a .671 OPS along with 11 homers and 43 RBI. Those numbers aren’t eye-popping, but he was a .355 hitter with runners in scoring position and hit .313 in high-leverage situations, according to Baseball Reference.

It’s not clear if Trevino avoided talking about the pitfalls of his job, like getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.