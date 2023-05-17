Yankees, Blue Jays coaches get into petty war of words following sign-stealing drama

The Toronto Blue Jays voiced their displeasure of where the New York Yankees‘ base coaches were standing following their reported assertion that Aaron Judge was looking at or near his dugout to get information on possible tipped pitches.

Well, it did not take long for the coach drama to play itself out again at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker yelled at Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas for his positioning near the coach’s box, which prompted Rojas to speak with home plate umpire James Hoye in a rather animated conversation.

While their conversation was going on, Blue Jays manager John Schneider can be seen telling somebody to “shut up.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone then joined the fray, and all seemed to calm down until the fourth inning.

At the bottom of that frame, Boone returned serve by telling Hoye that Toronto third base coach Luis Rivera was standing somewhere he should not have been.

After the game, Boone called the whole thing “tired.”

“It’s just silliness. It’s silliness. It’s ridiculous. And I think everyone, I hope on both sides, realizes that.”

Schneider said Walker “was probably for playful than anything,” but Rojas “took exception.”

This all stems from Judge’s peek over to presumably his dugout right before he blasted a home run 462 feet on Monday night. Judge said he was only doing so to see who was “chirping” in the dugout, but the Blue Jays reportedly did not buy that excuse.

The Blue Jays broadcast caught the peek, and Judge said earlier on Tuesday he was “not happy” with their sentiments. So for good measure, Judge blasted the game-winning home run, his fifth in four games, in the top of the eighth.

In Tuesday’s game, while Judge was not cheating, Yankee pitcher Domingo German was. He was ejected after a foreign substance check and will serve an automatic 10-game suspension.

The Yanks eventually won 6-3.