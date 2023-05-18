Yankees coach thinks Blue Jays manager directed ‘fat boy’ comment at him

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider set off the New York Yankees dugout Tuesday night when he pointed to the dugout and appeared to shout “Shut up, fat boy” during a heated argument.

No one knew who Schneider was talking to when he directed the insult, but Yankee fans believe assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson was the target.

“I guess it was pointed at me,” Wilkerson said via the New York Post, adding that he had seen speculation he was the target.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’d like to hear it from his end, but stuff happens,” Wilkerson said. “We try to stay in our dugout. Some things happened over at third base, and we were trying to defend our guys. I didn’t know anything about it until after the game when I saw the writeups and [it was] shown all over TV.”

Schneider was asked about the incident, but he denied calling out a particular player or coach in the dugout.

“Heat of the moment,” he said.

YANKEES’ DOMINGO GERMAN OFFICIALLY SUSPENDED 10 GAMES AFTER STICKY SUBSTANCE EJECTION

Instead of taking it to heart, the Yankees were having some fun with the comment.

“There were a few snickers,” Wilkerson told the Post.

The back-and-forth jabs between the AL East rivals stem from the Blue Jays insinuating Aaron Judge was cheating during Monday night’s Yankees win. Judge looked toward either first base coach Travis Chapman or his dugout, and he eventually mashed a 462-foot homer.

Judge didn’t believe it was worth a story, saying initially he was hearing chirping from his dugout and he was looking. He also mentioned that he had “choice words” for the Blue Jays’ broadcast team that also insinuated he was cheating.

YANKEES’ AARON JUDGE BREAKS OUT NEW CELEBRATION MOCKING CHEATING INSINUATIONS

During Tuesday night’s game, the Blue Jays yelled at third base Luis Rojas for being outside the coach’s box, which led to Schneider’s “fat boy” comment.

And Wednesday night saw a new celebration from Judge after he got a hit. So, it doesn’t seem like this is going to end anytime soon.

New York still has one more game in Toronto before heading to Cincinnati Friday night.