Yankees could attract more stars if they dropped ‘wack’ facial hair policy, World Series champ says

The New York Yankees are the most famous sports team on the planet with plenty of tradition, although one tradition may be a bit outdated.

The Bronx Bombers remain the only team to exclude player names on jerseys, and aside from MLB-sanctioned initiatives, the Yanks are one of two teams who have never worn alternate third jerseys.

But one other policy on the books since George Steinbrenner bought the team in 1973 prohibits players from having facial hair below the upper lip.

The rule is now over 50 years old, and one former Yankee says it’s time to nix it.

Cameron Maybin spent just one season in pinstripes, but he was clean-shaven for all those games.

Maybin says it’s time for the rule to go.

“This might be an unpopular take to Yankees fans, but you’d be surprised how much more attractive the Yankees would be if they got rid of that facial hair rule,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“You wouldn’t believe how many quality players just think it’s a wack rule to have. I mean cmon we’re coming up on 2024 let that go already, and I swear it would be more appealing. Again this only comes from conversations I’ve had and experience from actually Playing.”

The policy led to a makeover for Johnny Damon in 2005, and general manager Brian Cashman ruled out closer Brian Wilson over a decade ago because he said Wilson refused to shave his patented beard.

The Yankees’ new outfielder, Juan Soto, has been clean-shaven throughout his career, so there were no issues there. But it also is not uncommon to see current Yankees grow beards in the offseason or even as soon as they leave the Yankees for another team.

Plenty of Yankees players have grown mustaches, including Yankee legends Goose Gossage, Don Mattingly and Thurman Munson, because the policy does not prohibit them.

