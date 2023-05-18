Yankees’ Domingo German officially suspended 10 games after sticky substance ejection

Domingo German was officially given a 10-game suspension after he was ejected from Tuesday’s night’s game following a substance check. He will not appeal.

The New York Yankees right-hander was perfect through three innings, but as he was heading back out to the mound for the bottom of the fourth inning, all four umpires stopped him to check his hands and glove for a sticky substance.

German was adamant that it was just rosin, but home plate umpire James Hoye said it was the “stickiest” hand he felt, and it was “definitely not rosin.”

The umpiring crew that canned him from Tuesday’s game was the same crew that checked German for foreign substances during his Jackie Robinson Day start on April 15. German was given him a warning and the opportunity to wash his hands clean of whatever sticky substance he felt on his hands.

It caused an uproar with Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli because warnings are not supposed to be issued. In that game, he took a perfect game into the sixth inning.

The ejection came amid a prior minor cheating scandal with the Yankees, as Aaron Judge blasted a mammoth 462-foot home run just seconds after taking a peek toward his own dugout, which Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez said was “really unusual.”

This is the second sticky substance suspension of the season and the fourth since the 2021 crackdown. New York Mets’ Max Scherzer was given the same punishment last month, despite also claiming he was only using “sweat and rosin.”

Rosin is a legal substance, but MLB has said it could be misused, which would result in an ejection and suspension. Similar to pine tar, a legal substance for better grip on a bat, too much of it used by an offensive player could result in a punishment.

The Yankees bullpen picked up German en route to a 6-3 victory over Toronto. It was the Yanks’ seventh win in their last nine games.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.