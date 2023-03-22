Yankees fan acts like outfielder, runs pole to pole at spring training game in hopes of catching home run ball

The New York Yankees won their spring training matchup against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, 6-3, but the Bombers may have had an unfair advantage.

A fan in the outfield stands was the Yanks’ 10th man, acting like an outfielder in the top of the ninth.

While not in a Yankee uniform, the fan did wear a navy blue bandana with the Yankees’ interlocking “N.Y.” logo. He also rocked a black long-sleeve dri-fit, purple shorts, black leggings and a fanny pack — the ultimate signs of peak athleticism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fan also had his outfielder’s glove ready to go and was even getting into an athletic stance for every pitch.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC 2023 FINAL: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE US-JAPAN MATCHUP

When the Tigers’ Andy Ibanez struck out, the fan packed up his belongings and went into a hard jog over to right field to gear up for switch-hitter Andrew Knapp, who was batting from the left side.

This isn’t the fan’s first game of the spring either. He caught a night game at the Yanks’ spring training complex earlier this month.

Some on the internet believehe is the same guy to steal a Juan Soto home run out of a 17-year-old’s glove last year in Kansas City.

That fan was identified as Mark Kirsch, who is the star of YouTube’s “Man vs. Impossible.”

The Yanks can probably use him. With center fielder Harrison Bader starting the season on the injured list and Giancarlo Stanton often a DH when he’s healthy, the Yanks don’t have many solid outfield options aside from Aaron Judge.

This guy is no Zack Hample, who claims to have caught over 10,000 baseballs at MLB games during his lifetime, but he sure does prepare like a professional athlete.