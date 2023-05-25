Yankees fans brawl outside stadium after walk-off win vs. Orioles

Yankee Stadium was roaring from the New York Yankees‘ walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, but it quickly turned sour when two fans of the pinstripes got into a brawl.

A fight was captured on video by the New York Post’s Jake Brown outside of Billy’s Sports Bar, which is located near the stadium. Two fans were seen on the ground scrapping before others came in to break it up.

There was also a female who entered the fight and tried to hit one of the men trying to break up the fight.

The man appeared to show the woman something from his wallet, but it is unclear if he was attempting to flash a badge.

It’s unclear what caused the brawl between the fans, but it shouldn’t have to do with how the Yankees are playing.

They’ve won 12 of their last 15 games, including Tuesday night when Aaron Judge hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off Orioles closer Felix Bautista to force extra innings.

After Michael King got out of the top of the 10th with the automatic runner starting the frame on second base without allowing a run, the Yankees pounced on the opportunity to end it.

After Harrison Bader moved the runner on second over to third base, Anthony Volpe ended up at the dish after an intentional walk by the Orioles created a potential double-play opportunity.

But, on the first pitch he saw, Volpe drove a fly ball to deep center field, and Cedric Mullins didn’t bother trying to throw the ball home once he caught it.

It was Volpe’s first walk-off RBI of his career, and the stadium went crazy.

The Yankees have now won five games straight.